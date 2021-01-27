01/27/2021: Accumulating snow diminishes this morning

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

It’s a snowy Wednesday morning. Snow is still falling at a fairly steady rate. There are a couple of bands of heavier snow around the Capital Region and areas to the east early this morning. Roads are snowy, slushy, and slick right now. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect. Take it slow and give yourself some extra time to get where you need to be this morning.

The snow will taper off by late morning. Any additional accumulations will be on the order of an inch or less. Flurries and stray light snow showers will linger into second half of the day. Temperatures will climb to near freezing around the Capital Region.

Behind the snow it will be all about the wind and a blast of bitter cold. Instead of the 30s, highs will be in the lower 20s Thursday. It will turn windy through the afternoon with gusts of 30-35 mph.

It will get even colder to end the week. Gusty winds and temperatures in the single digits will be brutal combination. Dangerous wind chills in the higher terrain are expected.

Saturday’s low temperature will be one of the coldest of the season. At least sunshine will accompany this Arctic blast. Temperatures will beginning moderating into the start of next week. We are also eyeing another storm threat during the early days of February.