The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! The Capital District has seen the last of this latest bout of wintry weather. But up north today will bring more mixed precipitation and some light accumulations.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for our northern counties. It’s a Winter Storm Warning for southern Vermont. These alerts are out for spotty showers of mixed precipitation that will bring some additional light accumulations and tricky travel conditions.

The rest of the area will remain under cloudy skies today. Temperatures will get a push close to 40 degrees around lunchtime. The wind will pick up this afternoon and temperatures will fall.

Friday brings us a reprieve from the winter weather. But the clouds will hang tough. The weekend will bring two fast-paced systems and two chances for winter weather. Round #1 will come Friday night into Saturday morning as flurries. Snow changing to rain is possible with another storm on Sunday.

Chillier air blows in to close out January. Highs will run slightly below normal. February could begin with more active wintry weather.