01/26/2022: Bitterly cold for the next 36 hours

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! The cold is back. Readings are sliding into the single digits and teens this morning. Unlike our recent cold spells, the wind won’t be much of an issues. Wind chills for many are close to zero starting off this morning.

Just a cold day today with highs struggling to warm beyond the single digits and teens. A good deal of sunshine will accompany this latest cold blast.

Looking for a little more good news? The sun will set after 5 PM for the first time since early November. We are gaining about two minutes of daylight per day as we inch closer to spring.

Mainly clear skies will contribute to a frigid night. Just about everyone will start off Thursday with sub-zero temperatures. The weather remains quiet tomorrow. Highs won’t be quite as cold by the afternoon with highs in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Our next storm system is still over the Canadian prairies. The storm will bring scattered snow showers to the News10 area on Friday. Accumulations look to be on the light side. This energy will contribute to a low lifting up the coast into Saturday.

There has been a lot of chatter, and rightfully so, about Saturday’s big East Coast storm. The low will intensify as it tracks up the coast. The exact track is still unknown. This will determine the snow and wind impacts. A track closer to the coast will spread heavier snow and stronger winds to the interior Northeast. If the storm stays “off to sea” then this will be a big story closer to the coast.

We will keep you updated on the potential winter storm. A snow map likely won’t be put out until Thursday night as we get closer to the event.