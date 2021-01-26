01/26/2021: Snow arrives mid-day, widespread accumulations expected

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Snow is on the way today. A strong storm system coming out of the Midwest and Ohio Valley will spread snow across Upstate New York later today. Widespread accumulations are expected through Wednesday morning.

Skies have been cloud-ing up overnight. Things will stay dry as you head out the door. Snow will arrive mid-day from the southwest and continue moving to the northeast through the afternoon.

The steadiest snow will fall late-day. Brief periods of heavy snow are possible ahead of the evening commute. Snow will be falling and piling up during your ride home. Slippery road conditions and reduced visibility are possible. The entire News 10 area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 10 AM Wednesday. The snow will more than likely impact tomorrow morning’s commute as well.

This won’t be a big storm, but we are expecting some decent accumulations. Most of the area will pick up four to six inches of snow by Wednesday afternoon. The heaviest snow will fall to the north of the Mohawk River and through the Adirondacks. Higher spots in the Greens and northern Berkshires could also pick up between six and nine inches of fresh snow.

The snow will lighten up and taper off by the end of the day Wednesday. Then we are bracing for a blast of even colder air. Highs later this week will drop back through the 20s and teens, meanwhile morning lows will settle close to zero around the Capital Region. A northwesterly wind will lead to some brutal wind chills again.

Another round of storm bookends the 7 Day Forecast. We’ll keep an eye on the track as we head into February.