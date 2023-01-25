The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! We are gearing up for another winter storm. It is all quiet as you begin your day but conditions will evolve and deteriorate as the day goes on.

Some key takeaways: no issues for the morning commute, the snow arrives midday, heavier snow around the evening commute, and lower accumulations than the last storm. The entire News10 area is under some sort of winter alert.

The snow builds in from the southwest and rather quickly overspreads the area. Everyone should see some flakes by 1 PM or 2 PM. The snow becomes heavier too. We’ll pick up most of our accumulation during the first few hours of this storm. Dicey travel is possible for the evening commute. The wind will also pick up, adding to travel impacts.

This isn’t a straight snowstorm. Rising temperatures, even by a couple of degrees, will introduce a wintry mix and even plain rain. Snow will flip to rain over the Hudson Valley and lower terrain into western New England. Periods of sleet and freezing rain are possible in the higher terrain and the Mohawk Valley. Light ice accumulations will make travel tricky too. The mixing periods will taper off into the wee hours of the morning.

As advertised the snow totals for this latest storm won’t be as high (in fact, I had to lower the amounts slightly). The higher terrain will pick up addition accumulations through Thursday.

The storm pulls away tomorrow. The week will end quietly. The weekend begins and ends with snow chances. Saturday morning will feature nothing more than flurries. More light snow is expected Sunday.