01/25/2022: The “warmest” day of the week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Today will be your typical late January day in the Northeast. We have flurries and light snow, some sunshine, and seasonable temperatures in the forecast.

We are starting off with a few flurries and light snow showers as a cold front passes through the area. Activity will exit over the next few hours. The pavement may get coated again. Our sky will feature more clouds than sunshine throughout day. Temperatures around the Capital District will crack the freezing mark, which is “normal” for this time of year.

The textbook late January weather story will be capped off by another bitter blast starting tonight. The next batch of Arctic air will rush in overnight. We are forecasting lows in the single digits, if not below zero for some.

The bitterly cold feeling will hang with us all day long on Wednesday. Despite bright skies, temperatures will struggle to warm beyond the single digits and teens. Fortunately the wind will be relatively light for this go-around with the Arctic air. Wind chills will drop below zero, but should stay above the criteria for any alerts.

The Arctic air hangs around through Thursday morning. Over this stretch we will get to enjoy sunshine. Another round of “manageable” snowfall will cap off the work week.

Saturday’s snow chance is something worth watching. There is model consistency that a coastal storm will form, but how close will it track to the coast remains to be seen. The track of the storm will determine who sees snow and how much across the Northeast. Stay tuned!