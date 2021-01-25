01/25/2021: Not quite as cold today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Brrrr! Clear and relatively calm conditions have led to another very cold start. Temperatures range from near 0° to the lower teens. With lighter winds the wind chill is not quite as harsh this morning.

We will see another day with bright sunshine. Don’t let that sunshine fool you. It will remain cold today, just not quite as cold as it was over the weekend. Highs will check in anywhere from the lower 20s in the Adirondacks to the upper 20s in the mid-Hudson Valley.

High pressure will retreat to north tonight. This will make way for a storm to move in out of the southern Plains. Clouds will gradually increase into tomorrow morning. The “southern storm” will bring accumulating snow to the Capital Region Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

An area of snow will track from southwest to northeast during the second half of the day tomorrow. We are expecting some bursts of snow and quick accumulations at the onset of the snow. Accumulating snow will persist overnight before tapering off to flurries after sunrise on Wednesday.

Several inches of snow are possible through Wednesday afternoon. The highest amounts are expected through the foothills of the Adirondacks, the Catskills, and southern Green Mountains. Albany and the rest of the Capital District could pick up a few inches of fresh snow through mid-week.

The pattern will turn quieter with another blast of Arctic air later this week. Lows will settle into the single digits, if not below zero, with highs only near 20°. It looks like January will end with another round of snow.