01/24/2022: Snow, cold, repeat this week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Snow, cold, repeat – that’s the weather story for the week. Some of us are waking up to flying flakes and a light coating of fresh snow. This batch of flurry activity will work eastward through the morning commute. Your driveway, possibly some side roads could be a little slick as you set out.

Most of your Monday will be dry. We’ll even squeeze in some sunshine. But, that’s not going to help us out in the temperature department. The new week will be off to a cold start with highs ranging from the mid teens to the lower 20s.

Snow showers return this evening. Another clipper system will bring scattered snow showers. Activity will continue through mid-day Tuesday. Accumulations will be generally light. Parts of the Adirondacks and the North Country could pick up a few inches of new snow.

Frigid conditions return mid-week. Wednesday will be bitterly cold and windy. Dangerous wind chills are possible for the Adirondacks into Thursday morning. Thursday could start off sub-zero lows again.

The work week will end with a few more snow showers. This system could turn into something more noteworthy into Saturday. We are on storm watch right now, but there is still a good bit of uncertainty among the forecast models.