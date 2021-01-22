01/22/2021: A little more snow today before a bitter blast

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Lake effect and upslope snow showers are already kicking in this morning. Outside of the snowy conditions, it is not as cold with temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s.

Additional snow showers will arrive this afternoon with a passing cold front. It will also turn windy as the front crosses.

The scattered snow showers and squalls will drop in from the northwest. Some of the worst travel conditions will occur during the late morning hours in the Adirondacks. Snow showers with a few squalls will cross the Capital Region during the mid- to late-afternoon hours. Quick accumulations and reduced visibility could make travel difficult.

A blast of Arctic air rushes in this weekend. Temperatures will drop into the single digits and teens overnight then struggle to get back to 20 degrees tomorrow. The wind will make it feel way colder with wind chills running below zero for most of the day.

Sunday morning will be even colder. An Arctic high will accompany the colder air mass, so we’ll put a hold on snow chances and bring in some sunshine over the weekend.

High temperatures will stay put in the 20s next week. We are also watching the potential for two winter storms. Tuesday’s system looks to bring better snow chances to the News 10 area. Stay with us as we continue to watch the trends for these possible storms.