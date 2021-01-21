01/21/2021: Another round of snow to end the work week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Brrr! We are off to a colder, yet more seasonable, start with readings in the single digits and teens. Temperatures will make a nice recovery with highs near freezing around the Capital Region.

Another round of snow showers will arrive later this morning. A clipper system will drop through the Great Lakes region over the next two days. Scattered snow showers will turn into lake effect snow once the disturbance drags much colder over the open lakes.

Off and on snow showers will be around beginning late this morning through tomorrow. The best chances for snow, and periods of heavy snow, will be across the Adirondacks. The higher terrain will pick up a few more inches of snow ahead of the weekend. Meanwhile, for the rest of us spots could pick up a coating up to an inch of fresh snow.

This system will pull much colder, but not yet brutally cold, air into New York State this weekend. Highs will only reach the teens to lower 20s with lows in the single digits, if not below zero.

The colder air will linger into the final full week of January. We are still on storm watch next Monday and Tuesday. At this time a storm looks to pass to our south. Given the current track we are only expecting light snow. A northerly shift will bring higher accumulations around the News 10 area.