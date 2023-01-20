The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! Right on cue the messy winter weather is ramping back up this morning. The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for tricky travel conditions and additional snow accumulations through the morning commute.

Wet snow and a rain/snow mix for valley locations settle in this morning. The precipitation will be fairly widespread through the morning hours. Activity will become scattered this afternoon. The Hudson and Mohawk valleys will go back and forth between cold rain and wet snow.

Additional snow accumulations are expected, especially on grassy surfaces. Overall amounts will be on the light side through this evening. As the flakes fade, the wind will pick up overnight.

The weekend begins with a break from the winter weather. We’ll even catch some sunshine Saturday afternoon. Just as one storm exits, we are gearing up for a new one. A nor’easter will bring more snow starting Sunday afternoon. This storm could bring heavier snowfall to parts of the News10 area through Monday.

The final full week of January will be a busy one. After the storm to begin the week, another one arrives mid-day. Additional snow accumulations are possible.