01/20/2022: Ushering in the next batch of cold

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Not too bad now, but dress for later. Temperatures are already dropping and a brisk northerly breeze will kick in as the day wears.

The colder air is coming in on the tails of a few overnight snow showers, mainly south and east of Albany. These flakes will wrap up during the morning commute. We are all expect clearing skies to go along with the dropping mercury.

A frigid air mass sets in tonight with lows near 0°. Meanwhile wind chills will be in the -15° to -30° range by Friday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect for areas outside of the Hudson Valley. Bring your pets indoors. Limit your amount of exposed skin as frostbite can form in as little as 30 minutes.

The Wind Chill Advisory continues through Friday morning. It will be hard to shake the frigid feeling tomorrow with highs in the single digits and lower teens. At least there will be sunshine.

The cold looks to be a lock through the end of January across the east. Friday’s cold blast will linger into Saturday. The next batch of colder air will arrive next week.