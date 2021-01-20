01/20/2021: Turning windy behind morning snow showers

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Overnight snow showers put down anywhere from a dusting to several inches of fresh snow. Be careful pulling out of the driveway and the neighborhood. Roads may be slick and/or snow covered.

A cold front is pulling through the area this morning. Snow showers will diminish behind the boundary. By this afternoon we’ll just be left with cloudy skies. The wind will pick up during the second half of the day. We could see gusts around 30 mph. Meanwhile on the temperature front, there won’t be much movement with highs near 30°.

A small bubble of high pressure will pass through this evening. This will calm down the wind and break up some of the clouds. The combination will lead to a colder start tomorrow with lows in the single digits and teens.

We aren’t done with the snow just yet this week. Another northern stream pulse of energy will sweep through the Northeast tomorrow. Scattered snow showers will kick up as a cold front passes over Lake Ontario. Flurries and light snow showers will linger into Friday. An additional coating of snow is possible for most through the end of the work week. The higher elevations will pick up a few more inches of fresh snow.

Snow chances will take the weekend off. A blast of colder air will take over the weather headlines. Highs will run in the teens to near 20 degrees with lows dipping into the single digits, if not below zero across the Adirondacks and the North Country. The “cold” air will stick around through the final days of January.