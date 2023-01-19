The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Thursday! This is the calm before the storm. Conditions will quickly change as a wintry mix of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain overspreads the area this afternoon. Almost the entire News10 area goes under a Winter Weather Advisory around mid-day.

This is a “kitchen sink” storm. A burst of snow and sleet arrives between 11 AM and 2 PM. Rather quickly a messy mix will take over for the Capital District and areas to the south. Everything from rain to snow, sleet, and freezing rain will fall through this evening. Areas to the north will stick with a mostly snow/sleet combo. This will, of course, lead to higher snow accumulations.

The overnight hours will bring a lull in the wintry precip. Watch out for patchy freezing drizzle and slicks spots during this break. Another push of winter weather and snow accumulations arrives by wake up.

Friday’s morning commute will be dicey too, but most of what falls will be snow. Off and on snow will continue through Friday evening. Additional accumulations are expected; anywhere from a few inches around the Capital District to over half a foot for the eastern slopes of the Adirondacks, the Greens, and the Berkshires.

This storm will clear out into the start of the weekend. But our relaxation time is short-lived. We are gearing up for a “stormy” pattern into next week. The next storm will zip through the area late Sunday into Monday. Yet another storm is inbound for the middle of next week.