01/19/2022: The “warmest” day for a while

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! The “warming” process has already begun. Our temperatures settled into the single digits, and below zero in the Adirondacks, during the wee hours of the morning. A nice steady rise is expected into the afternoon with almost everyone climbing above freezing.

This morning’s temperatures would feel rather comfy compared to how it felt on this date 51 years. Albany’s coldest temperature ever was recorded on this date. After starting at -28°, the temperatures only reach 7° that afternoon.

The “milder” air is coming with light snow for some around the Adirondacks and the North Country. A clipper system – a fast moving and relatively weak storm – will swing through the Great Lakes today.

Snow showers will stay focused north of Saratoga Springs during the daytime. As the cold front drops southward this evening a few more flakes and sprinkles will cross the Capital Region. Snow chances will increase slightly for areas south of Albany into early Thursday morning. No matter where you are across the News10 area, any accumulations will be light today. Higher spots could see up to an inch; everyone else half an inch or less.

The cold front will also open the door to our next cold shock. Temperatures will drop throughout the day Thursday. The frigid feeling returns to wrap up the week, but it will be bright.

We will continue tracking more cold air into the final days of January. There also looks to be some off and on snow chances.