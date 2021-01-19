01/19/2021: A bit chillier with more snow showers today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! We are seeing quite the range in temperature this morning with readings in the single digits in the Adirondacks to near 30 degrees to the south of Albany. While it is a chillier start, it’s a far cry from how cold it was on this date 50 years ago. On January 19, 1971 Albany recorded the coldest temperatures ever when the mercury dropped to 28 below!

Another storm system arrives later today that will bring heavier lake effect snow showers in the Adirondacks and scattered snow showers elsewhere. This round of activity will continue overnight and into the first half of Wednesday.

Periods of heavy snow are possible late-day especially in the higher terrain. The Tug Hill will be the “snowfall winner” with more than half a foot of snow possible. The southern Greens, parts of the North Country, and central New York could pick up a few inches by lunchtime tomorrow.

Yet another disturbance will roll through the Northeast later this week. Snow showers will return Thursday before tapering off to flurries on Friday. Colder air will be unleashed behind the late-week system with lows in the single digits and teens, and highs that will only manage the 20s.

With the colder air we will be on “winter storm watch” during the first part of next week.