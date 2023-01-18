The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! Light freezing rain is creating slippery and icy conditions this morning. Patchy black ice is possible on untreated roads and walkways. Watch your step heading out the door and speed on the roads. A Winter Weather/Travelers Advisory runs through 7 AM for areas north of I-90.

The spotty morning rain and snow showers will wrap up over the coming hours. We’re staying mostly cloudy and turning milder this afternoon. Temperatures will top off around 40 degrees.

This is only a brief break from winter weather. Our next storm is strengthening across the southern Plains. This will a big storm for the middle of the country. For us another round of a messy mix is on the way.

This new storm begins as snow and sleet around mid-day Thursday. A change to a mix or plain rain will occur by the evening. So road conditions could be an issue for the ride home. There will be some snow accumulations and light icing.

We’ll go back to snow on Friday. Once all is said and done several inches of total accumulation is expected. A fresh batch of winter weather alerts are expected.

We are entering a more active pattern with a new storm coming in every two days or so. Saturday will bring another break. Another storm is on the way heading into the start of the new week. It’s still too soon to give many details, but at this point it looks to be more snow and less rain. Stay tuned for updates.