01/18/2022: Colder after the winter storm

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The departing winter storm is dragging in a fresh batch of cold air. Temperatures slipped into the teens and lower 20s overnight. That’s not too bad, but it is still rather windy. The stiff westerly wind is leading to wind chills in the single digits for many this morning.

The wind will gradual diminish before lunchtime. We will also introduce more sunshine. But don’t expect a whole lot of warming. Highs will only reach the teens and lower 20s.

Clear early, cloudy later tonight. The wide open skies and snow on the ground will allow temperatures to quickly drop during the first part of the night. As the clouds walk back in after midnight, temperatures will also be on the way up.

Wednesday brings another snow chance as a “clipper” swings through the Great Lakes and southern Canada. This time it will be just for the northern part of the area. Accumulations will be on the light side.

A cold front will sweep through the Northeast on Thursday. This will open the door to another frigid outbreak. Temperatures will falling throughout Thursday. The coldest air will be felt Friday into Saturday morning.

Sub-zero lows and highs in the teens are back for another quick go-around. Temperatures will turn seasonably chilly late in the weekend. We may be tracking another round of flakes heading into next week.