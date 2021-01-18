01/18/2021: The first of several rounds of snow showers

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The work week is picking up where the weekend left off with another round of scattered flurries and light snow showers. The hills east and west of Albany are waking up to some “heartier” bursts of snow.

Snow shower activity will continue through the lunch hour before tapering off. We aren’t expecting much in the way of accumulation due to temperatures that will run just above the freezing mark. Higher spots, such as around the Adirondacks and the Green Mountains, could pick up a few inches of snow today. Outside of the snow chances, it will be other mostly cloudy and breezy day.

Skies will begin clearing late tonight. This will lead to chillier temperatures with lows dipping into the teens to lower 20s. Fun fact: Albany’s record low of -28° from 1971 is the coldest temperature ever recorded in the capital city.

We will live in a snow globe this week with several rounds of snow heading our way. Snow showers will re-develop tomorrow afternoon, especially north and west of Albany. A bigger storm will arrive Thursday.

Temperatures will take us on a bit of a roller coaster ride in between the rounds of snow showers. Highs will still be in the seasonable range over the course of the work week.

A cold shock looks to arrive by the weekend. Lows will run in the single digits and teens with highs only managing the 20s. The colder blast is also setting the stage for a stormier end to January. A “big” storm looks to track our way during the early days of next week.