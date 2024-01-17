The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Be mindful of the roads as you prepare to head out into the cold this morning. Temperatures are very cold and some of the pavement could be icy. Most of the main roads have been treated and salted. If you see a little shine to the road, treat that patch with care.

Wind chills are in the single digits, if not below zero this morning. It won’t feel much better later on. A stiff westerly breeze will make temperatures around 20 degrees feel like the single digits, maybe the lower teens. Bitterly cold wind chills are ahead again tonight.

A couple relatively weak disturbances will pass through the News10 area and carry chances for a little snow. Snow showers will show up Thursday afternoon. Another batch will mainly impact areas south of Albany on Friday. Any accumulations will be very light.

The core of the Arctic air will sit over us this weekend. Saturday is going to hurt with temperatures staying up in the teens and a stronger wind. Wind chills may remain below zero for most of the day. We’ll finally climb out of the deep freeze next week with highs finally above freezing.