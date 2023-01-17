The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! A little chill is the only worry going back to work and school this morning. The ride home, however, could be tricky for some.

A quick-hitting, relatively weak system will pass through the News10 area today. Skies are clouding up now. Closer to lunchtime a few showers will be on our radar, especially to the west. Chillier air to the north will complicate the set up across the Adirondacks, the North Country, and southern Vermont. A mix of freezing rain, snow, and sleet is possible north of I-90 during the evening commute. All precipitation will quickly exit before midnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this afternoon for areas north of the Mohawk River and immediate Capital District. The precipitation will be light and so will any accumulations. This is more of a “travelers advisory.” Even a light mix will make roads and other paved surfaces slippery.

Clouds will hang around Wednesday. Most of us are dry though. A few snow showers can’t be ruled out for the mountains to the north of the Capital Region.

We won’t stay dry for long. Another wintry system arrives Thursday with periods of rain and snow that will last into Friday. The weekend continues to look dry with “mildish” temperatures.