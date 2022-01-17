01/17/2022: Winter storm packing a punch

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! We are all waking up to snow covered conditions after heavy and steady snow overnight. But it’s not going to stay all snow much longer for the Hudson Valley and areas just to the east. As advertised we are beginning to see the transition to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and ice. Meanwhile go up 1,000 feet in elevation on any side of the Hudson River and we’ll find more bursts of locally heavy snow.

A Winter Storm Warning continues until 10 PM tonight for the higher spots around the area. Meanwhile the Hudson Valley and areas just to the east remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon. The falling wintry precipitation along with gusty winds could make travel difficult. Roads will be snow covered or slick. Stronger gusts will further reduce visibility.

The “warmer” nose of air will inch northward through the morning. Periods of sleet, freezing rain, and a cold rain are possible through late morning. The wintry precipitation will lighten up, even a break through mid-day. Additional snow showers will fire up during the evening hours.

The map below shows total snowfall through this evening. “Shadowing” due to downsloping off of the Berkshires will cut down on accumulations to the east of the Hudson Valley. “Uphill” winds to the west will enhance accumulations.

Snow showers will end around midnight. A batch of colder air comes in on the heels of this winter storm. It will be a cold and blustery night. Wind chills will dip closer to 0° in Albany by morning.

Cold and breezy, but bright tomorrow. Another round of snow arrives Wednesday, but it will be mainly north of the Capital Region. Temperatures will take a downward turn throughout the day on Thursday. The frigid feeling kicks back in ahead of the weekend.