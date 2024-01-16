The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Flakes are moving in just as many are waking up and hitting the roads. The snow will turn steady, even a little heavier, during the morning commute. Take it slow and give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go.

The entire News10 area is under a Winter Weather Advisory through this evening. Roads will become slippery as the snow picks up this morning. The periods of snow throughout the day will impact travel conditions.

The bulk of accumulations will come through the early part of the afternoon. The flakes will taper off closer to the evening commute from west to east. This will be a fluffy, powdery snow which should make clearing your car pretty easy later on today. The majority of the area will pick up two to five inches of fresh accumulations. Amounts will be a little higher in the hilltowns, the Catskills, and high spots of western New England.

This system will drag in another batch of Arctic air overnight. The wind will pick up too. Wind chills by morning will be near zero, if not sub-zero. Bring your pets indoors and check on your neighbors.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the work week. Highs will struggle to warm through the 20s. The wind will make it feel colder with “maximum” wind chills in the lower teens. But hey, at least we’ll get a dose of sunshine.

Another wave of snow showers will take a run at eastern New York and western New England Thursday night and Friday. Most of the activity will slide to the south of us. The coldest air of this stretch will blanket the area to start the weekend. Saturday will begin in the single digits with highs only in the teens. And it will be breezy again. Fortunately, temperatures will start improving soon. We may crack freezing by Monday!