The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! A quiet January day is ahead with seasonable highs. Sunshine will help to shake off the morning’s chill. Temperatures will max out in the low and mid 30s.

New York State enjoys bright winter skies today. It will be a dreary day for New England as a low lifts up the coast. Scattered light snow continues across southern Vermont and western Massachusetts. The snow won’t stick around all day, but the clouds will.

The entire News10 area will pick up clouds starting tonight ahead of this week’s first wintry system. Rain and snow showers will develop during the second part of the day. Minor snow accumulations with a glaze of ice are possible north of I-90. Roads could become slick in these same areas during the Tuesday evening commute.

The storm departs Wednesday with mountain snow showers trailing behind. This is only a brief break for the Capital District. Our next system marches in Thursday. It looks to be a messier set up for us with periods of rain and snow that will continue into Friday.

Today will be the chilliest day of the week. The January thaw is showing no sign of slowing down. Highs will hold steady near 40 degrees through the weekend.