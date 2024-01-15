The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

The coldest air mass of the season arrived on the coat tails of yesterday’s snow squalls. It will be very cold for Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations with temperatures only climbing into the low and mid 20s. At the least wind has relaxed a bit.

The Arctic air plunged as far south of Texas. Now parts of the Southeast are waking up to snow, and not just a little big of snow. Areas like middle Tennessee could pick up around half a foot of snow. We’re watching this system too for our next snow chance.

After more sunshine than clouds during the day, clouds will take over tonight. The snow won’t be too far behind. Snow arrives after midnight from the south. And it will be ready to stick given the temperatures overnight.

We’ll be dealing with widespread light snow and slippery roads Tuesday morning. The steady snow will continue through mid-day before become more scattered by the evening commute.

This will be a very manageable event. There are no active winter weather alerts right now. Accumulations will range from one to four inches. Less for the Adirondacks, higher totals in western New England.

The cold is not going anywhere. Highs will be held to the 20s, lows in the single digits and teens through the weekend. It will feel even colder on Wednesday and Saturday with an elevated breeze. We are tracking another snow potential on Friday. It looks to be another light event.