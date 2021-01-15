01/15/2021: A big storm arrives tonight with rain, snow, and wind

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! It will be a quiet and warmer end to the week before a potent storm system pulls in tonight. The day is off to a foggy start. Patchy dense fog and black ice are possible this morning. Take it easy as you’re hitting the roads. Visibility and conditions will improve as temperatures rise above freezing later this morning.

Once the fog wears off we will see some sunshine before the clouds fill back in. Even under mostly cloudy skies we will see the warmest temperatures of the week this afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 30s.

A potent storm system will spread rain and heavy wet snow across the News 10 area. The precipitation will arrive after midnight and lift northward. This event will bring mostly rain with a few wet snowflakes mixing in overnight for valley locations. Heavy, wet, accumulating snow will continue through tomorrow afternoon for the higher terrain.

High spots in the Adirondacks and the Catskills could pick more than half a foot of snow overnight through Saturday afternoon. The Hudson Valley will see very little, if any slushy accumulation at all.

The wind will whip up and more snow showers will get going on the backside of this storm on Sunday. Additional accumulations are possible for everyone. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible.

There will be a few more rounds of flurries and snow showers as the new work week begins. Temperatures will turn more seasonable again before a blast of colder air later in the week.