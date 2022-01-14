01/14/2022: Turning dangerously cold, tracking MLK Day winter storm

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! This is the calm before a tough stretch of winter weather. It will start with an even colder blast of Arctic air. We are waking up to the “warmest” and easiest part of the day.

A strong Arctic front will push through the Capital Region around mid-day. This will set off a sharp drop in temperatures and also strengthen a northerly wind. Plan for much colder conditions for the evening commute. Temperatures will be settling into the teens by then with wind chills already well below zero.

Dangerously cold wind chills will develop tonight. Wind chill advisories and warnings are up for the entire News10 area starting this evening. Valley locations will see wind chills as low as -20°, as low as -40° for the higher terrain. Bring your pets inside, and keep them in all weekend. If you will be out in the cold, limit your exposed skin to avoid frostbite. Sub-zero wind chills will persist throughout the day on Saturday.

Our weekend weather story is very cold, but quiet. We’ll be watching a strengthening winter storm across the Deep South. A pair of lows will interact with the Arctic air wedged along the Appalachian Mountains. Precipitation will begin inching into New York State late-day Sunday as accumulating snow. Snow will continue to fall into the start of Monday.

The primary low will track over the land, but the secondary low over the ocean will make things “interesting.” The low off the coast will feed milder air inland. Downsloping off of the southern Greens, the Berkshires, and the Taconics would lead to periods of mixed precipitation in the Hudson Valley. This will cut down on snowfall accumulations. At this time the greatest heavy snow threat will be in western and central New York, along with the higher terrain of eastern New York and western England.

Details of this winter storm may still change over the coming days. So that’s why we are holding off posting a snow map. One will be coming soon. You can count on the Storm Tracker Weather team to keep you updated.