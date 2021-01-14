01/14/2021: A quick dose of “wet” snow today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! We have a little something on our radar this morning. A weak upper-level disturbance is on the move out of the southern Great Lakes and into the Northeast. A band of wet snow sits near the New York-Pennsylvania state line early this morning and is trying to creep into the mid-Hudson Valley and southern New England.

The area of wet snowflakes will lift northward throughout the morning. Areas south of Albany will have the best chances of seeing flurries and light snow. As temperatures rise above freezing, rain will start to mix in, especially in valley locations. Given the marginal temperatures there won’t be much in the way of slushy accumulations, except for possibly the higher spots in the southern Greens, the Berkshires, and the Taconics.

The scattered light rain and snow showers will taper off during the second part of the day. Then we’ll be left with what else but cloudy skies. Temperatures will be on the mild side again with highs ranging from the lower 30s the near 40°.

Tonight will stay quiet and cloudy with lows only settling into the 20s.

Tomorrow will be “warmer” from start to finish with highs climbing closer to 40° around the Capital Region. We could sneak in some early rays of sunshine before a “big” storm system approaches Friday night. This storm is producing rain, snow, and strong winds across the middle of the country today.

Albany and the Capital District will see periods of rain and snow beginning Friday night and on into Saturday. The mountains will likely see all snow, while areas closer to the coast will be left with plain rain. The wintry mix will wind down late-day Saturday.

The wind will pick up on the backside of this approaching system with lingering flurries Sunday and Martin Luther King Day. Temperatures will turn more seasonable again. We are still eyeing the end of the month for the deep chill.