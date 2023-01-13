The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! Not the prettiest of sites this morning. It’s rainy and foggy; streets are wet. Today will be a day to plan ahead.

First, plan ahead for more rain and wet roads during your morning commute. Some areas in the Adirondacks and southern Vermont could be a little slippery following periods of freezing rain overnight. The rain won’t last all day. We’re drying out by lunchtime.

Next, temperatures will drop. Highs will top off near 50 degrees by mid-day. By this evening we’ll be closer to freezing. You may want to think about which coat you grab out of the closet.

Temperatures keep dropping overnight with lows settling into the teens and 20s. Wet spots could turn a little slick or icy. Skies will stay cloudy. A few flurries will pass through the area.

A January chill is here for the early part of the holiday weekend. Saturday will be a blustery day with highs only near freezing. It will be a process to clear out the clouds.

Sunday will be brisk and brighter. Martin Luther King Day stays quiet. The middle of next week will trend milder with two different systems on the way.