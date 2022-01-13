01/13/2022: The “warmest” day for a while

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Overall, not bad today. We’re already off to a mild start with readings in the 20s and lower 30s. The mild trend will continue into the afternoon. Highs will climb above freezing, even close to 40 degrees for some south of Albany.

An Arctic cold front approaches overnight. Areas west of Albany may see some flurries or light snow develop after midnight. A bigger impact will be felt behind the front.

Temperatures will steadily fall throughout the day. The wind will pick up too. By Friday afternoon temperatures will be back in the single digits and teens with sub-zero wind chills. The frigid feeling will persist into the weekend.

We are concerned about another round of dangerous wind chills, especially in the Adirondacks and western New England. A Wind Chill Watch has been posted for Friday evening through mid-day on Saturday. Wind chills of 20 to 35 degrees below zero are possible. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

You may have seen some chatter on your social media feeds about a coast-to-coast winter storm. The storm is just rolling into the Pacific Northwest. This system still has some 3,000 miles to travel before reaching us on Monday. A lot can happen between now and then. Some details are coming into better view.

The storm is expected to strengthen over the weekend as it meets up with upper-level energy and Gulf moisture across the southern US. This moisture and energy along with much colder air “wedged” along the Appalachian Mountains will be the driving forces as the storm tracks up the East Coast. The News10 will be impacted. But will it be a nuisance or an impactful snow event?

Here’s our current thinking. The event will begin with accumulating snow Sunday night. Depending on the storm track, the snow may change to a mix or rain on Monday. A more westerly track would mean a nuisance/moderate snowfall with more mix. If the storm stays closer to the coast, it would be mostly snow for us with higher accumulations.