01/13/2021: It’s the same old, same old with more clouds and seasonable temperatures

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Looking out your window you may see a dusting of fresh snow. A passing weak disturbance produced a quick burst of very light snow before midnight. The flurries and light snow have since fizzled. Now we’re left with another cloudy start to the day.

The persistently cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures are here for another day. Are we sounding like a broken record yet? Temperatures will run slightly above normal with highs in the low to mid 30s today.

The one perk of all of the clouds is that nights haven’t turned bitterly cold. The extensive cloud cover will hold lows to the 20s overnight.

Another weak disturbance will bring a chance for wet snow tomorrow. The higher elevations in the Taconics, the Berkshires, and the southern Greens could pick up some very minor slushy accumulations.

A more organized storm system arrives ahead of the weekend. While we will be dry during the day on Friday, a wintry mix of rain and snow will arrive overnight into Saturday morning.

This system will become “cut off” from the flow and keep the holiday weekend cloudy and chilly with additional rounds of flurries. It will also turn rather brisk again.