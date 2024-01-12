The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! A period of calm in the forecast continues today. A brief appearance by high pressure will bring some sunshine and mild January temperatures along for the ride. The next storm will quickly take over this evening.

A repeat performance of Tuesday night’s storm is under way. The strong low is waking up in the Midwest. A large area of snow and rain will build into the News10 area this evening. Winter weather alerts have been posted up north.

A burst of snow and mixing will arrive from the south between 7 PM and 10 PM. Quickly precipitation will become widespread. Light snow accumulations are possible; higher totals in the mountains to the north. Just like Tuesday night, a gusty southeasterly wind will warm temperatures. What falls as snow will change to rain by early Saturday morning.

Power outages will be another concern overnight. Wind advisories and high wind warnings have been posted for most of the area. Peak gusts could top 45 mph to 60 mph, especially in the higher terrain east of Albany.

The rain and wet snow flakes will wind down during the first part of Saturday. Temperatures will start dropping. The wind will change direction but stay relatively strong throughout the day and the weekend.

Unlike earlier this week, Arctic air will be unleashed behind this storm. The coldest air of the season will cover most of the country. We’ll feel the first layer of this blast on Sunday.

Highs will only manage the 20s next week. It will be windy at times too and feel even colder. Another storm coming up the coast could send us more snow Tuesday into Wednesday.