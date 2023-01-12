The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Thursday! Get set for changing conditions today. An inbound storm system will bring a range of precipitation types and a surge of milder air.

This morning will feature a quick burst of snow. The snow’s arrival time will line up with the morning commute so look out for some quickly developing slick spots. Temperatures will start climbing as this wave of precipitation moves out ahead of the lunch hour. The next round arrives around dinnertime and will fall as rain.

This morning’s snow will produce very, very light accumulations. For many any snow that sticks will be gone by day’s end with the milder temperatures and rain on the way. Meanwhile, areas in the mountains could pick up one to three inches of snow through this evening.

Temperatures will continue climbing through the night. We’ll be waking up close to 50 degrees Friday morning. The rain will end early and temperatures will fall.

Chilly, more seasonable air is here to stay for the weekend. But the forecast is looking quiet through the Martin Luther King Day holiday. Rain chances return on Tuesday. Another “warm up” begins too.