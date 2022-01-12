01/12/2022: Thawing out from the first deep freeze

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! A break from the bitter cold sound good to everyone? Instead of wind chills in the range of 15 to 20 degrees below zero, we are waking up to *air* temperatures in the single digits and teens. The Arctic air will continue loosening its grip on the region. We’ll get a chance to thaw out with highs near freezing.

Along with the more seasonable air, clouds will wander in throughout the day. By tonight everyone will go mostly cloudy. And speaking of tonight, it will only be chilly with lows in the teens and 20s.

A weak, moisture-starved system will pass to our south. A few flurries or a light snow shower may get squeeze out. There are flake chances in the morning and again much later in the day. In between, temperatures will trend milder Thursday afternoon.

The frigid air mass won’t stay away for much longer. Temperatures will take a tumble on Friday. The coldest air will rush in over the weekend with sub-zero lows and highs only in the teens in our future.

The start of next week could bring more winter weather. We are closely watching the potential for a nor’easter into Martin Luther King Day. The storm is still off the coast of California. There is still a lot of sort out, but we are watching the model trends. Just wanted to give you the heads up.