01/12/2021: Another day with clouds and chilly temperatures

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Our cycle of “Groundhog Day weather” is still going. We are waking up to clouds and temperatures in the 20s. Not much will change today.

The pattern is bringing nothing more than a series of weak disturbances through the Northeast. The first one arrived yesterday and produced a few very light snow showers. The persistent northwesterly flow will keep the clouds in place and produce a few more snow showers through the southern Adirondacks today.

It will be slightly warmer today even with more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures will climb out of the 20s and peak in the lower 30s.

It will be another mostly cloudy and chilly night with lows in the lower 20s.

Two more weak disturbances will rotate through the region over the coming days. Precipitation chances will remain relatively low with a few flurries possible on Thursday.

The pattern looks to start breaking down later this week. Our first “big” storm system in over week with bring chances for rain and snow Friday night and through the weekend.