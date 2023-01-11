The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Welcome to Wednesday! It’s a noticeably colder start to the day with temperatures ranging from the single digits to near 20 degrees this morning. All and all it will be a typical January day. Temperatures will stay on the chilly side, especially as more clouds arrive later on.

With clouds in place it won’t be as cold tonight. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 20s. A few flurries could show up after midnight. The southern Adirondacks, the Green Mountains, and the Berkshires have better chances of catching some of those flakes.

Our next storm system arrives Thursday. Things will start with a rain/snow mix tomorrow morning. Early commuters shouldn’t have any issues on the roads. If you leave the house a little later in the morning (between 8 AM and 10 AM), watch out for changing conditions and some slick spots. There will be a brief lull during the early afternoon. Temperatures will keep climbing so by late-day everything will fall as rain.

Widespread rain will continue into Friday morning. Temperatures will keep climbing too. While you’re sleeping temperatures will surge close to 50 degrees(!!) from the Hudson River and points east. Colder air will rush in throughout the day.

It will feel like January again over the weekend. Our temperatures may be colder, the pattern goes quiet. Our skies will even brighten day-by-day. The next chance for precipitation will come as rain next Tuesday.