01/11/2022: The first frigid day of the season

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! What’s that chattering you hear? Oh, that’s your teeth on this frigid morning. Today will be a bit of a test. We haven’t seen this level of cold yet this season.

A rush of Arctic air has sent temperatures into the single digits, even near zero this morning. An unkind wind is blowing too. Dangerously cold wind chills are setting in. The coldest feels-like temperatures will be felt through mid-morning. Wind chill advisories and warnings continue through 3 PM for areas outside of the Hudson Valley.

If you have to be outside for any extended period of time, dress in warm layers and limit your exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes. Also keep your pets indoors and some place warm.

This will be the coldest day since last February. For many temperatures will struggle to make it back to the double digits. The last time Albany didn’t make it out of the single digits was nearly three years ago. Wind chills will remain a factor throughout the day.

This bitter blast is a brief one. Temperatures will begin “warming” in the hours after midnight. Highs will inch closer to normal and freezing Wednesday afternoon.

The “thaw” continues into Thursday with highs above freezing around the Capital Region. We are tracking a quick clipper that will bring light snow showers to area. Any accumulations look to be minimal.

Another cold blast arrives on the tails of Thursday’s snow chance. Highs in the teens and lows near 0° will settle in for the weekend.