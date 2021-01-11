01/11/2020: Chilly and cloudy to start the week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Our days of quiet weather are numbered. Clouds started moving in overnight. But the clouds haven’t reached everyone just yet. Spots with clouds overhead are waking up to temperatures near 20°. Clear skies are leading to a much colder start in spots like Glens Falls, where it was just 9° at 5 AM.

The clouds and chilly temperatures are here to stay today. Albany’s temperature readings will be stuck in the 20s.

A series of weak disturbances will drift through the Northeast this week. The first one arrives today and will carry the potential for flurries and light snow showers for areas to the north of I-90. Snow showers will begin around lunchtime. Up to a coating of snow is possible.

Flurries and snow showers will wind down during the early evening. Then skies will go partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows slipping through the teens and 20s.

Not quite as chilly tomorrow with highs climbing closer to freezing, even the mid 30s. We will also see more in the way of sunshine.

Temperatures will trend milder and the pattern more active as the week goes on. There will be another iffy snow chance late-day on Wednesday. A bigger storm system will drop in on Friday and into the first part of the weekend. Friday’s wintry system looks to begin as snow before changing over to cold rain showers as temperatures rise into the lower 40s.