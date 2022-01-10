01/10/2022: Lake effect snow then a bitter cold blast

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Many of us are waking up to a blustery morning with some leftover icy spots. Meanwhile, a select few are caught in a snow squall. We are tracking a narrow lake effect band that extends from Lake Ontario, through the Mohawk Valley, and into the Berkshires and southern Vermont. The band is long, but not all that wide. It is measuring around 10 miles at the widest. Inside the band watch out for bursts of heavy snow and poor visibility due to gusty winds.

The lake effect snow will be persistent throughout the day. Travel through the Mohawk Valley and into western and central New York may become dangerous. Heavy snow and gusty winds may result in near-whiteout conditions.

The lake effect snow showers and squalls will peter out around midnight. Accumulations are expected for the Mohawk Valley and southern Adirondacks, along with some upslope snow in the Berkshires and the Greens. Everyone else will see very little, if any new accumulation.

Skies will begin to clear in the hours after midnight. The Arctic air plus blustery conditions will lead to dangerous wind chills into Tuesday. Outside of the Hudson Valley, wind chill advisories and warnings have been posted. Advisories have been issued where wind chills will be as low as 25 degrees below zero; 30 below in the warning area. Frostbite could set in if precautions aren’t taken.

The frigid feeling will linger Tuesday despite lots of sunshine. Wednesday will be off to another bitterly cold start, but the wind will begin relaxing. We will get the chance to thaw out a bit into Thursday. The end of the work week and the weekend will stay cold with the potential for rounds of snow.