The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! There is a lot to think about today. Before a big, powerful, multi-threat storm arrives we are waking up to a cold and foggy morning. Dense freezing fog has formed in valley locations. It is just like regular fog, except the tiny water droplets will freeze on contact to cold surfaces. Watch for black ice and icy spots on walkways.

A powerful, tightly wound storm is tracking east and is producing a wide array of threats from blizzard conditions to severe weather and flooding in between. Locally, a snowy mix arrives from the south between noon and 4 PM. The weather could slow down your evening commute.

The wintry side of this storm will be short-lived. Light snow accumulations are possible through the midnight hour. The highest elevations will see the snow hang on longer, so there will be more time for fresh snow to slick.

This storm’s top threat is flooding. A gush of wind will draw in warmer air overnight. Snow will change to rain from the valley floor to the High Peaks through the night. We are expecting one to three inches of widespread rain, locally higher amounts in the eastern Catskills. A Flood Watch kicks in this evening and extends into tomorrow afternoon for most of the area.

The wind also kicks up overnight. A High Wind Warning has been issued for some of our eastern counties. Gusts could top 50, even 60 mph. Tree limbs and power lines could come down. Charge our devices if you live in the hills or mountains; at least scattered power outages are expected.

We will wake up to the lower 50s before temperatures fall tomorrow. The widespread rain will taper off by morning. A backlash of rain and snow showers will arrive by the afternoon.

The end of the week will be a little quieter. The active pattern will bring another storm through Friday night into the weekend. The storm will start with rain before changing to snow. Snow showers will extend into Martin Luther King Day.