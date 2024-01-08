The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The first snow storm of the season is in the books. Most of the Capital District ended up with six to eight inches. Parts of the mid-Hudson Valley were the “winners;” while southern Vermont and the northern Taconics picked up the least.

Road crews have done a nice job clearing the snow. During your morning commute you may interact with slick, slushy, or snowy conditions. Today will bring a brief breather from the active winter weather. We’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds. Although, it will be a little chilly and breezy.

The next storm is causing a mess in the middle of the country. Everything from blizzard conditions to severe storms are possible. It’s almost a March-like storm. The first impacts will arrive here Tuesday afternoon.

This storm won’t be cut and dry like the weekend system. There is the threat for mountain snow, heavy rain, flooding, and high winds. Talk about the kitchen sink!

We’ll track an area of snow, rain for the Hudson Valley, into the News10 Tuesday afternoon. Light accumulations are possible in the higher terrain. If this were an ordinary storm, I’d say we’d make out pretty easy. This is just the beginning…

Warmer air will build from the south into Wednesday morning and change the snow to rain. Periods of heavy rain are expected through the night. Flooding will become a concern rather quickly due to the heavy rainfall and melting snow. A Flood Watch has been put out for the Capital District and areas to the south.

This storm will also whip up stronger winds. Sustained winds of 30-40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph are possible for the higher terrain east of Albany. Damaging winds could bring down tree limbs and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible.

The week ends on a mild and quiet note. The active pattern isn’t done yet. We’ll track another storm starting Friday night. The start of the event will looks to feature rain and mountain snow. Colder air arrives by Sunday with a few lingering snow showers are all.