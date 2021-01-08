01/08/2021: Tranquil and seasonable through the weekend

The latest Storm Tracker Weather Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Some of us are waking up to clouds overhead, for other skies are crystal clear. The variable cloud cover is leading a wide range in temperature from the single digits to the mid 20s.

The clouds won’t last all day. A blocking high will help to eat up the cloud cover. The week will end on a bright note for all.

Even with the sunshine temperatures will stay on the chilly side. Highs will top off near freezing again this afternoon.

It will be another colder night with lows in the single digits and teens.

There will be no real change in the weather story this weekend. A dome of high pressure will settle in across the middle of the country and stretch into the Northeast. Sunshine and seasonable temperatures remain on repeat.

The days of tranquil January weather may be numbered by the end of next week. Wednesday will bring a chance for flurries as a weak clipper system drops through the Northeast. A larger pattern change looks to come during the middle of the month. This will bring a shot of much colder air and better chances for snow.