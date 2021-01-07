01/07/2021: Breaking out of the clouds today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Cloud cover has been stubborn and extensive for the past few days. Today we will break out of the clouds and welcome back sunshine, finally.

A pesky upper-level low has been nearly stationary just off the coast of Nova Scotia. This set-up has kept the clouds plentiful and has brought rounds of fluttering flurries. The low is finally getting a move on and high pressure is building in from the west.

The gradual clearing process began late yesterday and continued through the night. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today. More sunshine is expected for the valleys. There is a bit of a trade-off. The clearing overnight allowed temperatures to dip into the teens and 20s. Despite the sunshine it will be seasonably chilly afternoon with highs only near freezing for the Capital Region. A northwesterly wind will also pick up this afternoon. The return of sunshine should outweigh the blustery conditions.

Tonight will be a “colder” night with almost everyone dropping into the teens.

“Good” January weather is in the forecast for the foreseeable future. We are expecting seasonable temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds through at least the first half of next week. If your vehicle is grimy with salt and dirt, go ahead and get that car wash. You’ll definitely get your money’s worth.