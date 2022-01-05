01/05/2022: A wintry second half of the week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Some of us are waking up quite a bit warmer than this time yesterday. A southerly flow ushered in clouds and milder air overnight. The Hudson Valley and the Berkshires will also see a light precipitation come their way.

A Winter Weather Advisory for the Hudson Valley and the Berkshires continues through late morning. Air and surface temperatures are starting off below or near freezing. Pockets of freezing rain and freezing drizzle could make sidewalks, parking lots, roads, and bridges slippery. The precipitation will transition to spotty rain showers this afternoon.

For the rest of us, today will be a breezy and milder day with more clouds. High temperatures will be hoisted into the lower 40s. This is just a one-day special. A cold front swings through tonight. Thursday will feel more January-like with highs in the 30s.

The next round of winter weather arrives Thursday night into Friday with a nor’easter. Widespread snow will develop as a low hugs the coast. Friday morning looks to be the height of the storm for us.

The heaviest snow will be closer to the coast. The entire News 10 will pick up some snow from this event. Cap and Tim will put some numbers on this map tonight.

There will be another quick hit of winter weather late in the weekend. That looks to be a light mix of rain, snow, and possibly some ice. Brace yourself – temperatures will take a frigid turn early next week. Highs may not make it out of the teens on Tuesday. Eeek!