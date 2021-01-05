01/05/2021: Rather cloudy again with scattered flurries

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Very similar to yesterday, we will see rather cloudy skies along with a few flurries and light snow showers today. There is a batch of light snow coming out of Vermont this morning. The cloudy skies are also producing some tiny flurries around the Capital Region.

Scattered light snow showers will move from northeast to southwest as an upper-level low sits over New England. Any accumulations will be minimal. Meanwhile, temperatures aren’t all that bad for early January. After starting off into the upper 20s to near freezing, highs will reach the mid 30s this afternoon.

“Mild” temperatures will continue overnight with lows dipping into the 20s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy after a few more flurries and light snow showers during the evening hours.

Bring on sunshine! Beginning tomorrow the stubborn clouds will gradually give way to more sun. The upper-level low will pull away and high pressure will slide into place. The forecast will stay quiet and seasonable through the end of the week.

We will keep this tranquil pattern going into the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler by Saturday and Sunday with highs near freezing and lows in the teens. Wondering when snow chances will return? We may have to wait until early next week for that. We are watching a coastal system that could bring snow to the Capital Region Monday night. The middle of the month is looking more active overall.