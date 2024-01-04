The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Flurries and light snow are flying around the News10 area this morning. Roads may be wet or snow covered, especially north and west of Albany. The flakes won’t last all day. Activity wraps up by lunchtime as a cold front glides through the area. The wind will pick up and colder air will rush in during the second part of the day.

Under clearing skies temperatures will fall into the teen overnights. The wind will still be an issue so it could feel like the single digits by morning.

Friday will be a cold day from start to finish. After morning wind chills in the single digits, it will only “warm” to feeling like the 20s.

Now for what you came for – an update on the weekend winter storm. The storm is starting the day in the Southwest. The energy will track across the South tomorrow before turning up the East Coast this weekend.

There has been a slight southerly shift. The system looks to now pass off of the mid-Atlantic coast. Snow for all is still on the table starting Saturday night. Moderate to heavy accumulations are possible for the greater Capital District, the Catskills, Hudson Valley, southern Vermont, and parts of the Bay State. We should be able to put out some initial numbers over the next day. We’ll keep you posted as the storm tracks across the country.

The second week of January looks to be pretty busy. Another winter storm is on the way for the middle of next week. Snow, mixed precipitation, and wind are on the table for that system.