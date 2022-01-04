01/04/2022: Welcome to January

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! So this is what winter in Upstate New York and western New England is supposed to feel like. This is our coldest morning of the season. Wind chills are near 0°.

Today will be a cold day from start to finish. Readings will max out in the 20s to lower 30s. It will be a good looking day! Sunshine is making it’s grand return. The southern Adirondacks will see intervals of sun and clouds with a few passing flurries.

Not as cold tonight. A southerly breeze will kick in and draw in more clouds, especially after midnight. Temperatures will start in the 20s on Wednesday.

The not as cold trend continues tomorrow afternoon. Highs will approach 40 degrees despite cloudy skies. A weak front will cross during the second half of the day. Spotty rain showers, some freezing rain for the hill and higher terrain, are possible to the east of Albany.

The next storm to watch comes in Friday. The latest track will bring widespread accumulating snow to the entire News 10 area. There is still some track uncertainty, therefore it is still too early to talk snow totals. However, it does look like there will be more snow for the southern half of the area. Stay tuned.

The pattern turns more progressive into the weekend. Saturday will be cold and dry. The weekend looks to end with a mixed bag of wintry precipitation. That system will bring another plunge in temperature.