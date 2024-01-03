The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Just our luck, clouds are back. But hey, the cloud cover is helping us out this morning. Temperatures are running five to fifteen degrees warmer than this time yesterday. It will be a slow warm up with highs around 40 degrees under limited sunshine.

We slide into a more wintry pattern over the next 24 hours. Lake effect snow showers are already popping up along the lake shores. The flakes will slowly track into the News10 area by tomorrow morning.

Flurries and scattered light snow showers will be confined to the Tug Hill and western Adirondacks through midnight. The front glides through the News10 area during the first half of Thursday. This will carry a widely scattered snow shower chance. Some raindrops could mix in too as temperatures will be “marginal.” Activity winds down by Thursday evening around the Taconics and the higher terrain of western New England.

Don’t get too excited about this snow chance. Most of us will pick up a coating, a maybe an inch of snow. The Adirondacks and the Green Mountains will be the “winner” this time around.

Colder air gets dragged in behind tomorrow’s snow chances. This is a key ingredient for the weekend nor’easter. Some details are becoming clearer like the timeline. Snow will arrive from the south at some point Saturday and will continue throughout Sunday. Model trends have indicated that the heaviest snow could fall along the I-95 corridor. The Capital District looks to be on the line between “plowable” snow to the south and lighter amounts north. There is still a lot of time to sort about the details, especially the finer points. Stay connected for the latest info from the Storm Tracker Weather team.

The pattern won’t just be more winter-like but also more active. Another big storm is waiting in the wings for the middle of next week. This one looks to feature a surge of warmth, so rain could be in play.