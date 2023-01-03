The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! It’s not the most inviting forecast if it’s back to work and school after the holidays. We’re dealing with patchy fog and frosty temperatures this morning. Pack the rain gear; it will come in handy later.

A messy storm over the Midwest is producing everything from ice and snow to severe storms with tornadoes. We will just get rain out of this system over the next two days.

The rain shifts into the Capital Region around lunchtime. The Catskills and Mohawk Valley will get wet first. Rather quickly the entire News10 area will see showers. Periods of chilly rain will continue through this evening.

This wave of rain will start tapering off around midnight. Clouds will hang tough and temperatures hold steady through the night. Areas of fog are possible closer to morning.

We aren’t done with the rain just yet. Around the same time – early Wednesday afternoon – showers will return. This activity will exit in the evening hours.

The temperature forecast has been a little tricky. The warm front now looks to stay to our south, and so will the really warm air. Instead of the 50s, we are stuck close to 40 degrees today. Temperatures climb a little higher tomorrow.

The forecast finally matches the season late week. Temperatures will slide into our “normal” range. Conditions dry out and brighten up into the weekend.