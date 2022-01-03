01/03/2022: A bitter blast to start the week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy first Monday of 2022! Who left the freezer door open last night? It’s much colder as we kick off the first week of the new year. Temperatures range from near 0° on the Tug Hill to the 20s in the Hudson Valley. A brisk breeze is making it feel even colder with wind chills in the single digits.

The pattern has gone cold and quiet after yesterday’s messy round of wintry weather. Meanwhile, parts of the Southeast, the mid-Atlantic, and coastal New England are bracing for the first big snow of the new year. We will just miss out on this storm as the low tracks away from the coast.

Everyone will be cold today with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Some of us will see more sunshine than others. The coastal storm keeps clouds around for areas south and east of Albany. Bright skies are expected north and west. In the middle, the Capital Region will be partly sunny.

Any cloud cover will thin out overnight. The wind will die down too leading to even colder temperatures. Lows will be in the single digits and the teens, but wind chills won’t be as much of factor.

Most of this week stays quiet. Temperatures will get a mid-week bump. Our next storm arrives Friday, and it still looks to be straight snow. Too soon to say how much of an accumulation we can expect. The upcoming weekend will feature another blast of cold air.